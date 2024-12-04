Restoring our green cover

The rampant cutting of trees has become a major environmental concern, posing severe threats to our ecosystem, human health, and wildlife. Trees are not only a source of oxygen, but they also provide shelter and habitat for countless species of animals.

The consequences of deforestation are far-reaching and devastating. When trees are cut down, the oxygen levels in the atmosphere decrease, making it difficult for humans and animals to breathe. Moreover, deforestation disrupts the delicate balance of our ecosystem, leading to soil erosion, landslides, and increased greenhouse gas emissions. It is disheartening to see that many individuals and organizations are contributing to this environmental degradation by cutting down trees for various purposes, including construction, furniture, and other wood products.

Therefore, I respectfully request the government of Pakistan to take immediate action to combat deforestation. This can be achieved by enacting and enforcing stricter laws to prevent illegal tree cutting, launching public awareness campaigns to educate people about the importance of trees and the consequences of deforestation, implementing sustainable forest management practices, and promoting reforestation efforts.

Authorities should take immediate action to address this critical issue and protect our environment for future generations. The fate of our planet and the well-being of our citizens depend on it.

SHAH JAN

ASKHANI