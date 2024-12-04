Punjab CM launches Honhaar Scholarship Programme for brilliant students

Maryam Nawaz says govt to bring global varsities campuses to Lahore Internet City, CM Laptop Scheme from Jan 2025

LAHORE: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif officially opens Honhaar Scholarship Programme for brilliant students who will be able to get admissions in top ranking public and private sector universities.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Honhaar Scholarship Programme in Punjab University Lahore, CM Punjab said now competent students will be able to get admission in LUMS, FAST and other public and private universities, medical colleges which was earlier a distant dream for them. CM Maryam Nawaz said she wanted to see books in youths hands instead of stones, bullets and shells.

She said a student sitting at D Chowk does not look good, adding that if a student does not how to speak politely, then his degree is of no use. CM Punjab said she always thinks day and night for the betterment of the students.

CM Maryam also told the students that 60 percent scholarships have been allocated for girls, adding that out of total 30,000 scholarships, 12000 scholarships have been granted to boys while 18000 scholarships to girls.

CM Maryam made it clear that 100 percent merit has been ensured in scholarships and not a single student can complaint about violation of merit.

She told the students, “no matter if you are supporter of PPP, PML-N or PTI, government will not make discriminations about political grounds.

CM Maryam told the participants that Punjab government has always ensured merit during the appointments of even DCs, Commissioners and Secretaries in various government departments. She also told the students that Punjab government will launch laptop scheme from January 2025 for meritorious students so that they could not face difficulties while getting higher education.

Talking about electric bike scheme, CM Maryam said 10,000 electric bikes have already been delivered to the applicants while 20,000 more e-bikes are in the pipeline.

CM Maryam said government was committed to youth empowerment. She said her government was taking steps for bringing quality of educations, quality of syllabus. CM Maryam Pakistan was luckiest country as 65 percent of its populations comprises youth. She said government was working on Nawaz Internet City in Lahore, where government will bring campuses of renowned universities.

In order to meet unemployment challenges, CM said she wanted to control brain drain. Pakistan is full of resources, minerals and moreover 60 percent of our population is youth. She said government wanted to provide interest free loan for students so that they can establish their businesses in the country after the completion of their education.

She asserted that scholarship were not the act of kindness on the part of the government but it was due right of the competent students. She said government will not allow students to become part of violent protest. CM Maryam said she wanted to empower youth with education.

CM’s Message on International Day of Banks

“I pay tribute to financial organizations, experts and every stakeholder of economic development,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz in her message on International Day of Banks. She added, “I appreciate the role of Punjab Bank in the development of the province.” She highlighted,” We are Introducing modern terminology in Punjab Bank.”

The Punjab CM said, “Banks are the backbone of economy.” She added, “Banks play a pivotal role in creating financial stability, trade and investment opportunities.” She underscored, “Establishing a strong, transparent and fair financial system is the vision of the Punjab government.”