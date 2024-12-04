Prince William and Prince Harry To Unite Just Before Christmas

Prince William and Prince Harry have separately offered their congratulations to the 2024 winners of the Diana Award, a charity established in honor of their late mother. On Wednesday, Prince William shared a letter commending the “extraordinary” young people for their “kindness and compassion” and expressing how proud their mother would be.

In his letter, Prince William wrote, “Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award! I am so proud of the impact every one of you has had on your communities and beyond. You are driven by kindness and compassion and through this you are all changing the world for the better.”

He continued, “In this special 25th anniversary year for the Diana Award, it is wonderful to see young people from across the globe being recognised.” William also acknowledged the challenges many of the recipients have faced, adding, “Despite this, I am heartened to see what inspirational young people like you can achieve.”

Prince William concluded by stating, “I know my mother, in whose memory you receive the Diana Award today, would be immensely proud of you. I hope this award helps you to further champion your cause and support those around you.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recorded a video message for the virtual ceremony, set to be played Thursday, where he will address the winners. He will be seen in conversation with Legacy Award recipients Chiara Riyanti Hutapea Zhang from Indonesia and Christina Williams from Jamaica.

Harry’s message focused on his mother’s belief in the power of young people to create change, saying, “My mother’s belief in the power of young people to drive positive change continues to inspire me.” He also touched on global challenges, including climate change, mental health, and systemic injustices, and emphasized that Diana’s legacy lives on through the efforts of young people to inspire action.

The royal brothers, despite sharing a connection through the award, have not reconciled since their public fallout, which was exacerbated by allegations Harry made about William and Catherine in his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare. The brothers have maintained separate appearances at several recent events.

This year, the Diana Award is marking its 25th anniversary and will recognize 200 young people from 45 countries for their social action and humanitarian efforts.