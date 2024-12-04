Opposition leader Omar Ayub resigns from Judicial Commission

ISLAMABAD: Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has resigned from his position as a member of the Judicial Commission.

The resignation was submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly, reported Express News on Tuesday.

In his resignation letter, Ayub stated that his decision to step down was due to ongoing legal challenges and cases registered against him. He explained that these legal issues were hindering his ability to effectively contribute to the commission’s work.

“I have decided to resign from the Judicial Commission due to the legal challenges I am currently facing. These challenges are preventing me from performing my duties effectively. It is in the best interest of the commission that someone else be appointed who can focus entirely on this important role,” Ayub said.

He also nominated Barrister Gohar, the PTI’s chairman, as his replacement on the Judicial Commission. Ayub requested the Speaker of the National Assembly to accept his resignation and formally appoint Gohar in his place.

Meanwhile, sources within the PTI have confirmed that party chairman Imran Khan has made changes to the party’s representatives in the Judicial Commission.

According to these sources, Barrister Ali Zafar will replace Shibli Faraz as the permanent party representative from the Senate in Judicial Commission meetings. Additionally, either Barrister Gohar or Latif Khosa will be nominated to represent the party in place of Ayub.

Sources added that the replacement of Ayub and Faraz was due to the number of cases they were facing. Following the completion of their bail procedures, Ayub is expected to resume his position as PTI’s representative on the commission.