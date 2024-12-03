Xi calls for deepened exchanges, win-win situation with Cambodia in talks with Hun Sen

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Tuesday.

China has always attached great importance to its relations with Cambodia in its neighborhood diplomacy and is ready to work with Cambodia to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, Xi said.

He called on both sides to uphold mutual support and consolidate the iron-clad friendship.

China will continue to support Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said.

Xi urged efforts to deepen mutual learning and exchanges, vowing to assist Cambodia in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

Calling for seizing the opportunity for cooperation to open up a new win-win situation, Xi said China will continue to work with Cambodia to enrich their “Diamond Hexagon” cooperation framework, formulate the cooperation plan for the “Industrial Development Corridor” and the “Fish and Rice Corridor,” and promote the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy.

China and Cambodia are both committed to being a force for peace, development and progress in the world, he said, adding that China will continue to support Cambodia in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, strengthening the power of the Global South and opposing external forces to introduce the Cold War mentality into the region.