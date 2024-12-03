World

Xi calls for deepened exchanges, win-win situation with Cambodia in talks with Hun Sen

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Cambodian People’s Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Tuesday.

China has always attached great importance to its relations with Cambodia in its neighborhood diplomacy and is ready to work with Cambodia to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era, Xi said.

He called on both sides to uphold mutual support and consolidate the iron-clad friendship.

China will continue to support Cambodia in safeguarding its national sovereignty, security and development interests, he said.

Xi urged efforts to deepen mutual learning and exchanges, vowing to assist Cambodia in exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

Calling for seizing the opportunity for cooperation to open up a new win-win situation, Xi said China will continue to work with Cambodia to enrich their “Diamond Hexagon” cooperation framework, formulate the cooperation plan for the “Industrial Development Corridor” and the “Fish and Rice Corridor,” and promote the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and Cambodia’s Pentagonal Strategy.

China and Cambodia are both committed to being a force for peace, development and progress in the world, he said, adding that China will continue to support Cambodia in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, strengthening the power of the Global South and opposing external forces to introduce the Cold War mentality into the region.

Previous article
Chinese President Xi calls for advancing strategic partnership of cooperation with Nepal
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

PTI trying to hoodwink people through fake narrative, lies: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying to hoodwink the people...

KP govt rolls out action plan to tackle sectarian violence in Kurram with FC deployment, checkpoints

Punjab cabinet okays special packages for martyred, injured forces’ personnel in PTI protest

254 accused discharged due to lack of evidence in May 9 riots case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.