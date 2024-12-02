Four Khawarij killed as police thwart attack on Mianwali police station

LAHORE/MIAWALI: Punjab Police on Sunday killed four Khawarij terrorists and thwarted an intense attack of Khawarij terrorists targeting the Chapri police station in Mianwali’s Isa Khel area near inter-provincial border with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The police spokesperson confirmed that over 20 terrorists launched a well-coordinated assault using heavy weaponry, including rocket launchers and hand grenades, causing a fierce exchange of gunfire with the police.

The police successfully foiled the attack, killing four terrorists in the process.

Despite the heavy firepower of the assailants, the brave officers managed to repel the Khwarij, ensuring the safety of the entire station staff. However, two police personnel sustained minor injuries during the confrontation.

The police spokesperson confirmed that the entire team at the Chapri Police Station is safe, and the situation is now under control, adding that the militants were neutralised due to the swift and coordinated response of police personnel.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police commended the courage and professionalism displayed by the Mianwali police force.

Senior officers, including District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq, were on-site to oversee the situation.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar commended the bravery and quick response of the Mianwali police, reaffirming Punjab Police’s commitment to countering terrorism and maintaining peace.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has lauded police for foiling terror attack on police station. He congratulated Mianwali police officers and jawans for repelling the attack. He lauded police for foiling nefarious intentions of the terrorists with bravery and arrested 2 terrorists. Naqvi appreciated the courage and bravery of the police for thwarting the nefarious intentions of the terrorists.