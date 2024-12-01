Safety starts with rules

There is an alarming rise in underage bike riding, a dangerous trend that poses a significant threat to public safety. It is disheartening to witness young individuals, often without proper training or license, recklessly manoeuvring powerful motorcycles on our roads.

This reckless behaviour not only endangers the lives of these young riders but also puts countless innocent pedestrians and motorists at risk. The consequences of such accidents can be devastating, leading to severe injuries, fatalities, and immense emotional trauma for families involved. To address this issue, authorities need to take immediate and stringent measures which include strict enforcement of traffic laws, public awareness campaigns, parental responsibility and licensing and training.

MUBASHIRA BUTT

KARACHI