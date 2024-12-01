Rethink, reduce, recycle

Pakistan’s textile industry, while economically significant, is contributing millions of dollars in waste each year, and the opportunity cost is staggering. Our air, freshwater, marine life, and overall climate are bearing the brunt of this environmental damage. For example, producing a single pair of jeans consumes between 5,000 and 8,000 litres of water. This is a shocking misuse of a resource as scarce as water, especially in a country like ours, where water scarcity is a growing concern.

Adding to the problem is the heavy carbon footprint associated with textile dyeing, along with other harmful pollutants. The traditional linear business model employed by most of our industry is not just outdated—it is harmful. It allows for unchecked production that ends with waste. We urgently need to shift towards a circular economy, where the focus is on reusing, reducing, and recycling inputs. A circular economy eliminates the concept of waste and transforms industrial output into a regenerative cycle.

In the broader context, Pakistan’s societal attitude toward responsibility is troubling. We focus heavily on demanding rights, but we often ignore the duties that come with them. This is particularly evident in environmental matters, where the conversations around sustainable industrial practices are virtually nonexistent. We need to start holding our industries accountable, demanding that they consider not just profits but their environmental and social responsibilities as well. If we continue down this path, the costs will not just be monetary but existential—affecting our health, resources, and future generations. As Pakistan prepares for economic transformations in other sectors, such as the transition of all conventional banks to Islamic banks by 2027, we need a similar level of urgency and commitment in reforming our textile industry. The world is moving towards sustainable solutions, and we cannot afford to be left behind. It’s time for our textile leaders to take the first step in adopting a circular economy model.

ZAIN UL AABDIN QURESHI

SUKKUR