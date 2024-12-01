Restoring peace to Tirah

Tirah Valley, nestled between the Khyber Pass and Khanki Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a region of unparalleled natural beauty and rich culture. Despite its potential, this scenic valley, spanning parts of Orakzai and Khyber districts, has endured years of unrest due to militant activities by banned groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Lashkar-i-Islam. These groups have caused chaos, destruction, and unimaginable suffering. Recently, fierce clashes between security forces and militants resulted in significant loss of life, including innocent women and children, and widespread destruction of property. This has further deepened the anguish of Tirah’s peaceful residents, disrupting their lives and hindering regional progress. The government must take immediate and decisive measures to wipe out militancy, restore security, and initiate development projects to rebuild the valley. Tirah’s people, known for their hospitality and resilience, deserve a peaceful and prosperous environment where they can thrive.

SULEMAN AFRIDI

VALLEY TIRAH