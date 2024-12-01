Punjab increases support for minorities with grants during religious celebrations

LAHORE: The Punjab government has taken significant steps to ensure the welfare of its minority communities, including Christians, Hindus, and Sikhs, through enhanced financial support during key religious celebrations.

As part of its inclusive approach, the Punjab government has allocated Rs150 million as a Christmas grant for deserving Christian families, significantly increasing the grant amount from Rs50 million in previous years.

This initiative will provide Rs15,000 to each of the 10,000 Christian families selected to receive the support.

The grant distribution process will begin after the Punjab Cabinet’s approval, with district administrations tasked with verifying data and ensuring the grants reach eligible Christian families. This step reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring smooth and transparent distribution.

Additionally, Minorities Leader Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that, for the first time in history, the Punjab government allocated financial support for Hindu families during Diwali. Rs15,000 was given to each of the 1,400 Hindu families, with the total grant amounting to Rs21 million.

This initiative marked a major shift, as no grants were previously provided to Hindus for Diwali, and it came on the direct instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Furthermore, the government has increased the grant for Sikh families in honor of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. The number of Sikh families receiving assistance has been raised from 300 to 800, with each family now receiving Rs15,000.

This step demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to the welfare of the Sikh community, further cementing its inclusive approach towards all minorities.

These initiatives underline the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for its minority communities, fostering a sense of inclusion and support for all citizens.