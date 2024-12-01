PTI’s Final Call Fiasco

The recent debacle of the PTI during its so-called ‘Final Call’ protests has left the party scrambling for a way out of its growing political humiliation. Amid dwindling public support and mounting political pressure, the PTI has resorted to increasingly dubious tactics in an attempt to recover its lost ground, with founder Chairman Bushra Bibi now at the heart of the party’s desperate efforts.

The bottom line is that PTI’s attempts to resurrect the ‘Final Call’ protest and frame Bushra Bibi as a political martyr are little more than a poorly executed publicity stunt. The absence of leadership at the protest site, the discredited claims of civilian casualties, and the overblown rhetoric surrounding Bushra Bibi’s alleged mysterious relocation all serve as evidence that the PTI is floundering in its efforts to maintain relevance in the face of public disillusionment

When the PTI first launched the ‘Final Call’ campaign, it attempted to create a narrative of an unstoppable movement led by its fearless leadership. The idea was to showcase a show of strength, with PTI leaders standing defiantly at D-Chowk, braving the might of law enforcement agencies. The party attempted to portray its leadership as unyielding in the face of adversity, hoping to rally its base around a narrative of sacrifice and resistance.

However, as the protest unfolded, reality quickly shattered this carefully curated image. Neither Bushra Bibi nor key PTI figures like Ali Amin Gandapur were anywhere near the protest site. Bushra Bibi, who has been a key behind-the-scenes figure in PTI’s strategy, was nowhere to be seen, and her absence at the protest was conspicuously ignored by party leaders, who quickly shifted focus to more sensational claims.

In an attempt to salvage the situation and whip up sympathy, PTI’s social media machinery began spreading a claim that more than 30 protesters had been shot dead by Rangers, allegedly in a crackdown. The claim seemed designed to create a dramatic narrative of PTI’s martyrdom, positioning the party as the victim of an oppressive state. However, once again, PTI’s narrative fell apart under scrutiny.

No evidence emerged to substantiate these claims. In fact, reports and investigations into the incident revealed that the supposed casualties were either exaggerated or completely fabricated, with no bodies or hospital records to back up the story. The hoax backfired, leaving the PTI with even less credibility.

But the party, desperate for a way to turn the narrative in its favor, resorted to yet another bold move this time involving Bushra Bibi’s sister, Mariam Riaz Wattoo. Appearing on a popular talk show, Wattoo claimed that Bushra Bibi had been mysteriously moved from one location to another under circumstances that were unclear, even insinuating that the former First Lady’s safety might be in jeopardy. The timing of this statement raised eyebrows. It was as if the PTI was preparing the public for possibility of a sensational new story, one that would paint Bushra as a victim of some grand political conspiracy, or worse, a potential target of political elimination.

The narrative being spun around Bushra Bibi’s supposed disappearance or mysterious relocation is a desperate attempt by PTI to shift focus away from the party’s glaring failures. The PTI is clearly hoping to make Bushra Bibi the central figure in its ongoing political drama, framing her as a symbol of victimhood and martyrdom in the face of an oppressive establishment. But this tactic, like the others, is as shallow as it is transparent.

It’s also worth noting the glaring contradictions in PTI’s narrative. Just a few weeks ago, Bushra Bibi was lauded as a pillar of strength within the party, known for her political influence and her supposed behind-the-scenes role in shaping PTI’s strategy. Yet now, she is being presented as a helpless victim, someone who is allegedly being moved around in secret, as if she’s being hunted by the state. If Bushra Bibi is truly as powerful and politically savvy as PTI portrays her, why would she suddenly become a target of such a nefarious plot? Why is she being treated as a pawn in the party’s narrative, rather than as a capable and strong leader in her own right?

Furthermore, PTI’s reliance on Mariam Riaz Wattoo, an individual with zero real political standing of her own, to make such grave allegations about her sister’s well-being only adds to the absurdity of the situation. Ms Wattoo’s appearance on national television, telling sensational stories about Bushra Bibi’s supposed plight, feels like an orchestrated effort to gain sympathy for the party and its embattled leadership, rather than a genuine account of concern. If PTI was truly concerned about Bushra Bibi’s safety, why not take direct action through formal channels instead of relying on speculative media appearances to drum up public sentiment?

The bottom line is that PTI’s attempts to resurrect the ‘Final Call’ protest and frame Bushra Bibi as a political martyr are little more than a poorly executed publicity stunt. The absence of leadership at the protest site, the discredited claims of civilian casualties, and the overblown rhetoric surrounding Bushra Bibi’s alleged mysterious relocation all serve as evidence that the PTI is floundering in its efforts to maintain relevance in the face of public disillusionment.

Rather than focusing on exaggerated claims and desperate tactics, PTI would be better served by addressing real issues at hand: the party’s failure to govern, its internal divisions, and loss of public trust. Instead of manipulating the narrative with increasingly outlandish claims about Bushra Bibi, PTI should take a hard look at the reasons for its downfall and focus on rebuilding its political credibility, rather than relying on hoaxes and theatrics to stay in the public eye.