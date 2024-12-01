Pakistan thrashes Zimbawe by 57 runs in T20 series opener

BULAWAYO, ZIMBABWE: Chasing a target of 166 runs set by Pakistan in the first T20 of the three-match series held at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, the Zimbabwe team were all out at 108.

The home side had a shaky start to the pursuit as they lost two wickets inside three overs with just 18 runs on the board.

But, a quickfire knock by Marumani had kept Zimbabwe on track until his agonizing dismissal in the ninth over. He scored 33 off just 20 balls, laced with four fours and a six. His dismissal opened the floodgates as the home side slipped from 77/2 to 108 all out despite a gutsy 39-run knock by Raza during the collapse.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Sufiyan Muqeem claimed three wickets each, followed by Haris Rauf with two, while Jahandad Khan chipped in with one scalp.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Pakistan posted a solid total of 165 runs for the loss of four wickets.

Pakistan got off to an unwanted start to their innings as they lost young opener Omair Bin Yousuf in the third over after scoring 16 off 13 deliveries with the help of two boundaries including a six.

Walking out to bat at number three, Usman Khan took the reins of Pakistan’s batting expedition with a defiant knock.

He was also involved in two crucial partnerships with Saim Ayub (24) and Salman Ali Agha before finally perishing in the 13th over with 91 runs on the board.

The right-handed batter remained the joint top-scorer for Pakistan with a 30-ball 39, studded with two fours and as many sixes.

Following his dismissal, Sikandar Raza reduced Pakistan to 100/4 in 14.2 overs by getting rid of Agha, who played a scratchy 13 from 19 balls.

Following the slump, Tayyab and Muhammad Irfan Khan registered an unbeaten 65-run partnership to push their team’s total past the 160-run mark.

Tayyab struck five boundaries including a six on his way to an unbeaten 35 off 29 deliveries, while Irfan made 27 not out from 15 balls.

For Zimbabwe, Ngarava, Masakadza, Raza and Ryan Burl made one scalp each.