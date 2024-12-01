Kate Middleton Suffers Major Heartbreak Days Before Carol Concert

Princess Kate was ‘hit’ with tragic news just days before her yearly Christmas Carol Concert.

Recently, 17-year-old photographer Liz Hatton passed away after fighting a battle with cancer. Notably, Catherine and Prince William met the young girl a few weeks ago.

After Liz’s heartbreaking demise, the royal couple released a joint statement, which reads, “We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Now, royal expert Jennie Bond claimed that the death of young Liz must have affected Kate.

The Mirror reported that the royal commentator said, “Liz’s death would have hit the Princess of Wales hard. As she says, it is an unimaginably difficult time for Liz’s family, especially so close to Christmas.”

For the unversed, Kate Middleton left the world in shock after announcing her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

The Princess underwent preventative chemotherapy for a few months, which her husband William dubbed the “hardest” year of their life.

In September, Kate revealed that she had completed her chemotherapy and focused on remaining cancer-free.