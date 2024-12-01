Coastal Concord

By: Sajjad Ali Memon

A cargo ship from Pakistan recently docked in Dhaka, marking the first-ever direct maritime connection between two South Asian nations that were separated in 1971 following the Liberation War. This pioneering docking is seen as a significant step toward rekindling the amity between the two nations, which share a common identity but are divided by borders. The vessel carried a wide range of goods essential for Bangladesh’s industries, with a capacity of approximately 2,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). This development is expected to accelerate existing trade flows and create new business opportunities for both small traders and large exporters.

In an era of shifting global alliances, this collaboration could serve as a counterbalance to the growing influence of other regional players like China. This initiative could inspire other nations in South Asia to prioritize complex interdependence over political divisions, demonstrating how pragmatic diplomacy can overcome historical grievances and advance the shared interests of nations

For Pakistan, this marks a breakthrough in the complex diplomatic relations between the two nations, especially following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid through a revolutionary movement and regime change. In October, the interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, lifted a mandatory physical inspection requirement for Pakistani ships, signaling a positive shift towards trust-building and better future relations. In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the UN General Assembly in New York in September, Yunus emphasized the need to revitalize bilateral connectivity.

In parallel, the positive reception by the Bangladeshi public is also contributing to the renewal of ties. For example, on September 11, Dhaka hosted an event commemorating the 76th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremony displayed banners bearing the Quaid’s motto, “Unity, Faith, and Discipline.” Further demonstrating this shift, Muhammad Samsuddin, a speaker at the event, proposed that Bangabandhu Avenue be renamed Jinnah Avenue, reflecting a change made after the 1971 Liberation War. Additionally, Professor Shahiduzzaman of Dhaka University called for a Nuclear Treaty between Bangladesh and Pakistan, citing concerns over India’s growing influence in the region and suggesting that Pakistan’s Ghauri missiles be stationed in Bangladesh. These instances suggest a potential shift in Bangladesh’s alignment from India to Pakistan.

Moreover, the resignation of Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh’s long-serving Prime Minister, following a revolutionary mass uprising, raises questions about the future trajectory of Dhaka’s relationship with New Delhi. Her administration had been pro-Indian, forging strategic alignments that benefitted India’s security and geopolitical interests in the region. However, the positive gestures from Bangladesh’s interim government and the public now raise concerns about India’s influence in the region. India is closely monitoring the upcoming elections in Bangladesh, as they will determine whether the country aligns more closely with India or Pakistan. The Bangladesh National Party, which has historically been critical of New Delhi, has emerged as a significant political force following the fall of the Awami League.

These developments have led to an unofficial political consensus in New Delhi that a pro-Indian regime in Bangladesh is vital to India’s national and strategic interests. Therefore, a positive shift in Bangladesh’s relations with Pakistan would diminish India’s control over the country. It is clear that India’s policy failures in its neighbourhood are not solely due to external factors; internal politics, particularly the adherence to a Hindu nationalist ideology by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, has played a major role in damaging India’s regional standing. For example, the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act, which fast-tracked citizenship for minorities from neighboring countries, excluded Muslims, causing outrage in Bangladesh. Additionally, the BJP’s treatment of Muslims within India has fuelled criticism abroad, with violent protests accompanying Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bangladesh in 2021.

Despite these challenges, Bangladesh’s shift toward Islamabad could reduce its reliance on third-party ports and overland routes, benefiting both nations through direct maritime connectivity. This strategic shift has regional implications, potentially paving the way for broader collaboration within SAARC, where intra-regional trade remains underutilized. It demonstrates a desire to set aside historical grievances in favour of a mutually beneficial relationship, building trust between two nations previously torn apart by war.

The positive gestures from the Bangladeshi public, such as Professor Shahiduzzaman’s proposal for a Nuclear Treaty with Pakistan and Samsuddin’s suggestion to rename Bangabandhu Avenue, will have a significant impact on the future of bilateral relations. Amid all these developments, this partnership should be viewed as a priority, as Islamabad, too, stands to benefit from this new relationship and from countering India’s proxy influence in the region.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]