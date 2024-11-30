Prince Andrew’s Fight for Royal Lodge Continues As King Charles Pushes Him to Leave

The longstanding tension between King Charles and Prince Andrew has intensified over the future of the Royal Lodge, a prestigious Windsor estate that Andrew is determined to keep despite mounting pressure from the king.

In 2023, King Charles reportedly instructed Andrew to leave the sprawling property and relocate to the smaller Frogmore Cottage. However, Andrew has refused to comply, further straining their already fraught relationship.

The financial fallout from Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and a high-profile sexual assault scandal left him cut off from royal funds. Despite these challenges, he managed to secure enough money to hold onto the Royal Lodge, defying expectations.

“Someone recently told me, ‘He’s got nothing else,’” revealed royal biographer Robert Hardman during an interview. “He has no public duties or official role, but he is deeply attached to this home. It’s his sanctuary, and he’s doing everything he can to remain there.”

However, the Royal Lodge may soon become a financial burden too heavy for Andrew to bear. Reports indicate that the property requires significant renovations, raising questions about how he can afford to maintain it.

This contentious situation has also prompted discussions about the future management of royal properties. Historian Gareth Russell suggested that the conflict could lead to changes in how grace-and-favor estates are handled. “The Crown lacks the authority over its own properties that it ideally would have,” Russell explained, hinting at potential reforms to royal estate contracts.

King Charles, meanwhile, appears to be taking steps to increase the pressure. Biographer Robert Hardman noted during the “Palace Confidential” podcast that valuable items from the Royal Lodge, including artwork and furniture owned by the Royal Collection, are being removed.

“The king is aware that the Royal Lodge is technically a Crown Estate property, which ultimately answers to the government,” Hardman explained. “Traditionally, this house has been reserved for individuals performing public duties. Andrew no longer fits that description.”

As Andrew clings to his home, questions loom about whether the property is still suitable for someone without public responsibilities. “This house has a history of serving sovereigns and public figures,” Hardman added. “Now, with Andrew’s absence from public life, it raises the issue of whether he should remain in a residence of such significance.”

The outcome of this royal standoff could reshape how the monarchy manages its properties—and its priorities—for years to come.