Gandapur warns govt against consequences if protesters resort to ‘armed resistance’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has condemned the violence against peaceful protesters in Islamabad, calling the government’s actions an extension of past incidents, including the Anarkali and Model Town tragedies, Express News reported.

In a speech ahead of the K-P Assembly session on Friday, Gandapur highlighted the brutality faced by innocent civilians during the recent protests at D-Chowk, promising that those responsible would face consequences.

Gandapur offered prayers for the souls of the party workers who lost their lives in the protests and called for their elevated status in the afterlife.

He further accused the government of allowing military intervention in civilian protests under Section 245, which he claimed was a continuation of past violent tactics.

Referring to the shootings at D-Chowk, he pointed out that the protesters had been fired upon at multiple locations, including Dadokhel and Chungi No 26, as they peacefully demonstrated for the release of their imprisoned leader, former prime minister Imran Khan.

During his address, Gandapur alleged that there had been a deliberate attempt to disrupt his speech when the microphone malfunctioned, suggesting a possible conspiracy.

He went on to challenge the opposition, asserting that the recent march organised in support of Imran Khan was the largest in the country’s history, claiming that no previous protest had garnered such widespread public participation.

“We will not let the blood of our workers go in vain,” Gandapur declared, warning that those responsible for the violence would be held accountable.

He also made a veiled threat, stating that the government should fear the consequences if the people were forced to resort to armed resistance.

He added that the protesters were not intimidated by the state’s tactics, declaring, “We have weapons, ammunition, and money too. They should fear the day when we take up arms.”

Referring to the ongoing political crisis and security concerns, Gandapur reiterated his party’s commitment to justice and freedom, declaring that they would not settle for power but would instead continue their fight for dignity and sovereignty.

“This Red Zone does not belong to anyone in particular, it belongs to all of us,” he said, stressing that his party would persist in its protests and actions as ordered by their leader, Imran Khan.

Gandapur’s remarks signal a hardline stance against the government’s crackdown on protests, calling for the release of party workers and political leaders, as well as an end to what he described as politically motivated violence.