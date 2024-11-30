Fawad Ch calls for de-escalating situation to avert ‘looming disaster’

Ex-PTI leader blasts PM’s recent speech as ‘foolish,’ Punjab’s campaign against KP as ‘absurd’

JHELUM: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has issued a stern warning about the escalating political crisis in Pakistan, stating that if the current tensions are not defused, the situation could devolve into widespread violence.

In a statement, the former PTI leader blast Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent speech as “foolish” and denounced the Punjab government’s media campaign against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as “absurd.”

He expressed concern that the provocative rhetoric from both sides, including speeches in the Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, could lead the country into a dangerous conflict.

Chaudhry stressed the need for immediate dialogue to de-escalate the situation, urging that the political temperature must be lowered to prevent further destabilization. “If the temperature is not brought down, this political crisis could turn into a regular fight,” he cautioned, calling for talks to resume as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in a bold response, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur lashed out at the federal government, stating that the province would not be intimidated by the threat of Governor’s rule. “If the federal government has the courage, it should show it,” Gandapur declared, challenging the authorities to take action. He dismissed the government’s threats, saying, “We are not afraid. My people are not terrorists. We will not stand idly by when faced with violence, and if it comes to that, we will not run.”

Gandapur also made it clear that the provincial government and its supporters would not back down in their struggle for autonomy. “We will continue to fight peacefully for our rights, but we are not afraid of a fight. If the government wants to impose its will through force, we will respond accordingly,” he warned, hinting at the province’s readiness to defend itself with force if necessary.

In his fiery remarks, Gandapur emphasized the sacrifices made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, referencing past incidents such as the violent clashes at D Chowk, Anarkali, and Model Town, where the military intervened and lives were lost. He vowed that the blood of martyrs would not go in vain and that the provincial government would not back down from defending its rights, regardless of the challenges.

As tensions continue to rise, the political situation in Pakistan remains volatile, with calls for dialogue and peace being overshadowed by increasingly combative rhetoric from both sides.