ATC approves physical remand of PTI workers arrested during protest in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has approved the physical remand of 156 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested during a protest in the federal Capital, Express News reported.

The hearing, led by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, addressed the cases filed against the PTI activists. PTI lawyers, including Ansar Kiyani, Mirza Asim Baig and Sohaib Ilyas appeared in court.

At the outset of hearing, the investigating officer requested further physical remand for the suspects, citing the recovery of anti-riot kits and sticks from the PTI workers.

Judge Supra remarked, “What else is to be recovered? There aren’t as many anti-riot kits in Islamabad as have already been seized.”

The court approved a four-day physical remand for 139 of the arrested activists, while granting an additional four-day remand for 17 others.

However, the court rejected the request for physical remand of two female detainees, sending them on judicial remand instead. The arrested women activists revealed they were detained on November 24 and claimed they had not been provided food or water.

The PTI workers were arrested during protests at D-Chowk, and cases have been registered against them at the Secretariat Police Station.

The court has ordered that the accused be presented again once their physical remand period is completed.