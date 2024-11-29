Entertainment

Prince Harry And William Face Heat For ‘Cashing In’ On Palace Privileges

By Agencies

Ricky Gervais recounted an unforgettable audience lineup at one of his stand-up gigs that left him scratching his head.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, the comedian shared that Princes Harry and William, alongside Madonna and Paul McCartney, attended his show at the iconic Hammersmith Apollo Theatre — but not one of them paid for a ticket!

“Once at a gig, I think it was Hammersmith Apollo, at the back was Harry and William, Madonna and Paul McCartney,” Gervais reminisced.

“Not one of them paid. What money have they got between them, that lot?”

The unexpected mix of royalty and music legends had the comedian bemused, with his signature dry wit turning the tale into a laugh-out-loud moment for fans.

Whether it’s royal privilege or just good connections, it seems even Gervais’ humour couldn’t loosen their purse strings.

The comedian jokingly branded Prince Harry and Prince William's behavior as "unbelievable" after they attended his Hammersmith Apollo show without paying for tickets.

Recalling the unforgettable evening, Gervais said, “At the back were Harry and William, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.

Not one of them paid. What money have they got between them, that lot?” The hosts erupted in laughter as Gervais turned the royal no-pay incident into comedic gold.

