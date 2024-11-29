Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death Shatters Father’s Dream

By Agencies

Liam Payne, late American singer and songwriter who started his solo career back in 2016, left his fans, family and former band members mourning with his sudden death.

The 31-year-old singer’s father Geoff Payne experienced deep trauma as he traveled to Argentina to bring his son back home after his tragic passing.

The former singer of One Direction died after falling from his hotel’s balcony while he was on the holiday in Buenos Aires.

Liam’s funeral was held last week at St Mary’s Church. His father paid his last respect to the singer along with his family on Wednesday.

As captured in a few pictures, Geoff stayed by coffin’s side as it seemed real hard for a broken father to see his child going away forever.

A close person to the family revealed to Mail Online: “Geoff is a lovely, lovely man. He struggled with Liam becoming famous. It was Simon who gave Liam so much, but also the one who took him away as such a young man.”

Liam Payne rose to immense fame at very young age when he was just 16 years old. After his phase in the most famous show The X Factor, everything changed as he started going on tours and travelled the whole world.

“I don’t think we get to see him enough. There’s a lot said about the mum’s spirit and feeling. But dads do feel it as well, especially at 17, you’d like to have that son around you.” Geoff shared.

Geoff Payne further expressed that how much he wanted more typical father-son moments, like he wanted to buy Liam his first cute beer and so many other heartfelt wishes which left unfulfilled.

Previous article
Angelina Jolie talks about ‘private pain’ amid Brad Pitt’s Thanksgiving plans
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Still Loves Ben Affleck Despite Divorce

Jennifer Lopez is putting aside her differences with Ben Affleck to celebrate Thanksgiving together with his children, despite their recent divorce. A source close...

Kate Middleton Delighted by News From Buckingham Palace

Taylor Swift Drama Unintentionally Aid Prince Harry In His Legal Fight

Kate Middleton Issues Meaningful Statement Ahead Of Christmas

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.