Johnny Depp’s Heart Takes Spanish Detour With Star Half His Age

Johnny Depp may have found a new admirer—or perhaps something more—in Spanish influencer Jess Bordiu, setting rumor mills ablaze with whispers of a budding connection.

Jess, known for her passions in music, film, fashion, and travel, has caught attention for her apparent admiration of the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

The Dior influencer celebrated Depp’s birthday earlier this year by sharing a video of herself dancing with the heartfelt message: “Happy birthday Johnny Depp.”

She’s also been known to post tributes to the actor, including dressing up as Willy Wonka, one of his most iconic roles, sparking curiosity among fans.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Jess shared what appeared to be a stage-side photo of Depp performing last year and, by sheer coincidence—or not—was in Seville during the same film festival Johnny attended earlier this month.

Sources close to Depp have firmly denied the speculation. Speaking to The Mail’s Alison Boshoff, an insider clarified: “She was not traveling with us in Seville or San Sebastian.

She doesn’t have a connection to Johnny. He’s enjoying the single life and isn’t dating anyone.”

Depp’s romantic history has also drawn attention. His brief relationship with London lawyer Joelle Rich reportedly began during his high-profile court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.

While their chemistry was described as “off the scale,” the romance fizzled out by November of that year.

At the time, a friend of Depp’s remarked: “It wasn’t a big, stable, committed love affair. After such a traumatic period in his life, who would want to commit right away?”