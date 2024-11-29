Jennifer Lopez Still In Love with Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez has no qualms in celebrating Thanksgiving with Ben Affleck and his kids after tumultuous divorce.

A source close to Marry Me star spilled to In Touch Weekly that JLo “loves the holiday season and she always goes all out”.

“Even though she and Ben aren’t together, she’s still planning to treat him and his kids like family,” shared an insider.

The source continued, “That means loads of extravagant presents and big gatherings with home-cooked meals.”

It is pertinent to mention that JLo officially filed for divorce from Argo star earlier in August after two years of marriage.

However, the source noted, “JLo is determined not to let the pain of the divorce dictate her actions.”

Despite the divorce, the Maid in Manhattan actress “has so much love for Ben and his kids, and her kids feel the same way, so she wants to celebrate with all of them together.”

The insider mentioned, “He wants to prove that they can consciously uncouple and for her, that means having a special holiday celebration together.”

Ben, on the other hand, “is trying to make an effort to be nicer and more agreeable with JLo,” per insider.

“It helps that JLo has been so wonderful to his kids since they split up. That has scored huge points with him and softened his heart towards her,” added the source