Death toll in Kurram tribal clashes rises to 122 as violence persists

KURRAM: Firing incidents in District Kurram have claimed 12 more lives and injured 17 others, police reported on Friday, marking the ninth day of ongoing tribal clashes. Despite a recently brokered ceasefire, violence persists, raising the death toll to 122 and the number of injured to 168.

The district administration confirmed that the main Peshawar-Parachinar highway remains closed for the eighth consecutive day, disrupting daily life and halting trade activities. Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud noted that the highway’s closure has also stalled trade at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan, deepening the region’s economic crisis.

Adding to residents’ woes, internet and mobile phone services have been suspended due to the tense situation, severely limiting communication and access to essential services.

The clashes began on November 21, with ambushes on two police-escorted convoys that left 52 dead. Since then, violence has escalated, despite a 10-day truce brokered earlier this week. Intermittent clashes have rendered the ceasefire ineffective, with police struggling to maintain order.

On Thursday, five more fatalities and nine injuries were reported, raising the toll to 107 at the time. The ongoing unrest has paralyzed local transportation and completely suspended trade at the Kharlachi border.

Efforts to restore peace are underway, with a jirga of elders from Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat engaging both factions to enforce the ceasefire. “The parties have agreed to the ceasefire, and steps are being taken to stop clashes,” said Deputy Commissioner Mehsud.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has documented 79 deaths in the region between July and October this year, underscoring the area’s persistent instability. Earlier attempts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce and negotiations by a high-powered delegation led by KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, have failed to end the violence.