Shehbaz Sharif warns ‘enemies of state’ attempting to destabilise Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed that Pakistan’s national security is closely linked to its economic stability, noting that the recent political unrest and protests have caused significant damage to the country’s economy.

Speaking at a security workshop at the National Defence University on Thursday, the Prime Minister addressed the impact of the protests, particularly the sharp decline in the stock market. However, he pointed to the recovery of the stock exchange as evidence of the country’s resilience.

“First of all, congratulations to everyone, as our stock exchange has surpassed 100,000 points today,” said PM Shehbaz, attributing the achievement to the collective effort of the nation. “This is not my success or the finance minister’s, but the hard work of the entire team.”

He acknowledged the setbacks caused by the recent unrest, particularly the storming of Islamabad, which resulted in a loss of 4,000 points in the stock market. “Just two days ago, due to the unrest, the stock exchange lost 4,000 points. But it has now recovered and exceeded the 100,000-point mark,” he explained.

The Prime Minister also raised concerns about the growing threat from both internal and external forces attempting to destabilize Pakistan. He described these actions as attempts to spread hatred and instability in the country.

“Enemies of the state are working to spread hatred and instability. We must ensure the protection of Pakistan,” he said.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s recent economic struggles, PM Shehbaz recalled that in June 2023, the country was on the brink of default. However, through successful negotiations, Pakistan secured a 37-month agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which helped avoid default.

He assured the public that after the current agreement, Pakistan would not seek further financial assistance from the IMF.

Despite challenges, including the resurgence of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the Prime Minister affirmed that Pakistan was still moving forward. He acknowledged the tragic incidents occurring in these regions but praised the bravery of the armed forces in confronting the threat.

“Unfortunately, terrorism is resurging, and we are witnessing tragic incidents in KP and Balochistan, but our armed forces continue to confront this threat bravely,” he said.