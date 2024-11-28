HEADLINES

Prince William, Kate Middleton Issue Heartbreaking Statement Over Tragic News

By Agencies

Prince William and Kate Middleton have issued a very emotional statement over the sad demise of their beloved person.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official Instagram Story to share their heartfelt words on the tragic death of a brave cancer patient, who had recently met Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle.

Liz Hatton, who met Princess of Wales at the Palace, has sadly died at the age of 17 on Wednesday.

William and Kate wrote: “We are so sorry to hear that Liz Hatton has sadly passed away. It was an honour to have met such a brave and humble young woman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Liz’s parents Vicky and Aaron and her brother Mateo at this unimaginably difficult time. W & C”

Liz Hatton was diagnosed with an incurable desmoplastic small round cell tumour earlier this year.

She was over the moon after meeting with Princess Catherine, who’s focusing to remain cancer free after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

Hatton, a talented photographer, was invited by William and Kate to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture. She even enjoyed tea with the Prince and Princess of Wales afterwards.

