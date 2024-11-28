Deepfake technology: A growing threat in Pakistan

Artificial intelligence has revolutionized numerous industries, from healthcare to entertainment, yet its darker applications pose significant challenges. One such innovation is deepfake technology, which employs advanced AI algorithms to manipulate images, audio, and video, producing highly realistic but entirely fabricated content.

Originally intended for creative purposes, deepfake tools have been exploited by malicious actors to craft deceptive and harmful material, often targeting celebrities, politicians, and public figures. This misuse has become global, and in Pakistan, the situation is particularly concerning, with a rise in the creation and circulation of fake explicit and blasphemous videos.

Globally, deepfake technology is recognized as one of the most severe threats to digital privacy and online security. Studies indicate that 96 percent of deepfake content online is pornographic, primarily targeting women, and its creation has become alarmingly accessible. In Pakistan, the psychological, emotional, and social repercussions of deepfake exploitation are profound. Victims, particularly celebrities and high-profile individuals, often face public outrage, severe emotional distress, and, in extreme cases, physical violence.

Law enforcement agencies and legal experts in the country are raising the alarm about the escalating weaponization of deepfake content, which not only jeopardizes individual lives but also poses a broader threat to societal harmony and trust. Addressing this crisis demands immediate legal reforms, public awareness campaigns, and technological innovation to curb the misuse of AI-powered tools.

Globally, deepfake technology is becoming increasingly prevalent, particularly with the rise of platforms and tools to simplify its creation and distribution. According to recent reports, over 96 percent of deepfake videos circulating online are pornographic, with celebrities the commonest victims. By 2023, deepfake creation communities had grown to include over 609,000, each contributing to the proliferation of harmful content.

The accessibility of deepfake technology is a major factor in its widespread use. Tools such as DeepNude, which generate explicit content from basic facial images, have gained significant traction worldwide, making it easier for anyone to create fake, damaging material. As a result, deepfake technology has become a weapon for cybercriminals, disgruntled ex-partners, and others who wish to exploit others for personal or political gain.

Creating a deepfake video is surprisingly simple. A 60-second fake video can be generated with as little as one image of the target, taking only 25 minutes to produce. The technology has become so accessible that minimal technical expertise is needed to create convincing deepfakes using free or low-cost software. This democratization of the technology has resulted in its rapid spread, with more people engaging in the creation and distribution of fake videos, often without considering the damage to others.

While deepfake technology poses a threat worldwide, its impact in Pakistan has been particularly damaging, with a surge in cases of fake explicit content and blasphemous videos circulating online. The Federal Investigation Agency reported that in 2023, it received 1,180 complaints related to deepfakes and non-consensual intimate imagery. These figures, however, likely represent only a fraction of the actual number of cases, as societal taboos surrounding digital harassment prevent many victims from coming forward. The lack of public awareness and support systems for victims means many individuals are unable to access justice or protection.

Women, especially those in the public eye, are disproportionately affected by deepfake attacks. Prominent female celebrities, influencers, and social media personalities are often the primary targets of fabricated explicit content. In one high-profile case, a well-known actress in Pakistan found herself at the centre of a scandal when a deepfake video featuring her was shared across multiple social media platforms. The video, which depicted her in a compromising situation, caused public outrage and led to the actress temporarily withdrawing from the media spotlight to escape the relentless online attacks. The fear of becoming a target of deepfake harassment has created an atmosphere of unease, particularly among women, who feel increasingly vulnerable in the digital age.

The use of deepfake technology for blasphemous content is another worrying trend in Pakistan. In a country where religion plays a central role in daily life, any content deemed offensive to religious sensibilities can spark violence. Deepfake videos that depict religious figures in compromising or offensive situations are a tool used by extremists and individuals with malicious intentions to create social unrest. These videos are often shared on platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook. The ease with which such content can be created and shared poses a direct threat to social harmony and peace in Pakistan.

Thee international cases emphasize that the misuse of deepfake technology is a global issue, transcending geographical boundaries. From tarnishing reputations and influencing elections to facilitating scams and inciting public unrest, deepfake technology continues to pose a multifaceted threat to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide.

Pakistan faces several significant challenges. One of the most pressing issues is the lack of resources and technological infrastructure. The FIA Cybercrime Wing, while dedicated to online crimes, is woefully underfunded and understaffed. Law enforcement agencies lack the necessary AI-driven detection tools that could help them identify and track down the creators of deepfake videos. Thus many perpetrators operate with relative impunity.

Another major challenge is the social stigma, particularly when it involves explicit content. In Pakistan’s conservative society, issues related to online harassment are often seen as taboo, and victims, especially women, are often blamed for the abuse they experience. This societal attitude prevents many victims from coming forward to report deepfake incidents.

Moreover, the lack of digital literacy and public awareness makes it difficult for individuals to protect themselves. Many people are unaware of how deepfakes are created or how to verify the authenticity of videos and images they encounter online. This ignorance empowers perpetrators.

To tackle the growing problem, a multifaceted approach is necessary. First there needs to be a concerted effort to strengthen the legal framework. Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, provides a legal basis for addressing online crimes, but does not specifically address deepfake technology. To fill this gap, lawmakers should amend PECA to explicitly criminalize the creation, distribution, and consumption of deepfake content, particularly when it involves non-consensual explicit material, defamation, or religious blasphemy. Additionally, Pakistan should establish clear legal guidelines for the prosecution of offenders and the provision of justice for victims.

Public awareness campaigns are also crucial. The public must be educated about the dangers of deepfake technology, how to recognize it, and report it. Digital literacy programmes should be introduced in schools, colleges, and communities. These should also focus on changing the societal attitude toward victims, particularly women, to ensure that they feel empowered to report incidents without fear of stigma or shame.

International collaboration will also play a key role. Pakistan should work closely with organizations such as INTERPOL and the UN to share best practices, access advanced tools for detecting deepfakes, and collaborate on international legal frameworks for tackling spread. Additionally, Pakistan should invest in AI-powered tools to identify manipulated content, allowing for more effective law enforcement and faster takedowns of harmful material.

While the challenges posed by deepfake technology are significant, they are not insurmountable. Through proactive legal reforms, societal education, technological advancement, and unwavering support for victims, Pakistan can lead by example in tackling this complex issue. By addressing deepfakes at their root, the country has an opportunity to preserve the integrity of its digital landscape and protect the fundamental rights and dignity of its people. Only with a united front— both locally and globally— can the dangers of deepfake technology be effectively mitigated, ensuring a safer and more secure future for all.