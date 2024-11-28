Chinese General, COAS discuss strengthening military cooperation

General Zhang Youxia visits GHQ along with a high-level Chinese delegation

RAWALPINDI: General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of the People’s Republic of China, met with met with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan, on Wednesday, according to a statement from the military.

The meeting, held at the General Headquarters (GHQ), was attended by General Zhang and a high-level Chinese delegation, as reported by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The two leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and the enhancement of bilateral defense cooperation.

General Asim Munir highlighted the enduring and all-weather nature of Pakistan-China relations, emphasizing their foundation on mutual trust and cooperation.

He reaffirmed that this historic partnership has withstood challenges over time and is set to continue growing.

The COAS also expressed gratitude to China for its unwavering support to Pakistan, irrespective of changing international and regional circumstances.

In turn, General Zhang praised Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to the strategic partnership and commended the professionalism and resolve of the Pakistan Army in its counter-terrorism efforts.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to further strengthening the relationship.

During his visit, General Zhang paid tribute to Pakistan’s martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada.

He was also warmly received with a guard of honor presented by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army.