China-U.S. military relationship should serve as cornerstone for stability: Chinene official

BEIJING: China and the United States should build a military-to-military relationship featuring non-conflict and non-confrontation, open and substantive cooperation, and the gradual accumulation of mutual trust, a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, told a press conference that such a military-to-military relationship, on the basis of equality and respect, would serve as a cornerstone for stability in overall China-U.S. relations.

Despite all the ups and downs in China-U.S. relations in recent years, the two militaries maintained some dialogue and cooperation and kept a generally stable relationship, Wu said when responding to a media query regarding China’s views on the future China-U.S. military relationship.

As two major countries, China and the United States should bear in mind the greater good, and inject more certainty and positive energy into a turbulent world, Wu said.

He urged the U.S. side to work with China in the same direction, take a positive and rational view of the growth of China and the Chinese military, and prioritize peace, stability and credibility as the basic principles of military-to-military engagement.

In response to a media query regarding U.S. Secretary of Defense’s erroneous accusation of China’s activities in the South China Sea as “coercive” at the recent ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus, Wu said that Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun refuted the groundless accusations on the spot.

Wu quoted Dong as saying that the U.S. side prods and connives with a country to make provocations in the South China Sea for its selfish gains, which severely undermines regional peace and stability.

The root causes behind the acts lie in its entrenched Cold War mentality and hegemonic thoughts, Wu added.

The Chinese side stays committed to handling disputes through friendly consultation, Wu said, urging the U.S. side to stop fabricating lies, making provocations, and stirring up trouble, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.