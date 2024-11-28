NATIONAL

Another terrorism case registered against PTI founder, Bushra Bibi, 75 other party leaders

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Garrison City Police lodged another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and several other party leaders for inciting public to violence, conspiring to block roads and attacking the personnel of the law enforcement agencies.

The Rawalpindi’s Naseerabad Police registered the FIR that includes charges under Anti-Terrorism Act and 15 other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code also names PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan, KP’s CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Omar Ayub, Sheryar Riaz among 75 others party leaders.

According to the FIR, Imran Khan allegedly incited protesters to march towards Islamabad on November 22, while Bushra Bibi’s social media statement was seen as instigating party workers.

The suspects are accused of conspiring to block roads, attacking police officers with sticks, slingshots, stones, and bricks.

Earlier, Imran Khan was booked in another case at Taxila police station following the death of a police constable and injuries to others during a violent confrontation near the Hakka Interchange.

The FIR, lodged on behalf of the police, names PTI founder Imran Khan, Ali Amin Gandapur, Salar Khan Kakar, and Shahid Khattak, among others.

The FIR includes charges under 14 sections of law, including anti-terrorism clauses. According to the text, the attackers were armed with tear gas guns, rubber bullet weapons, and other arms.

The accused allegedly assaulted the police with batons, rods, and stones, scattering the law enforcement officers. The report also mentions that the attackers injured Constable Mubashir and abducted him in a red van. Later, Mubashir was found abandoned under the Hakka Bridge and succumbed to his injuries despite being shifted to the hospital.

