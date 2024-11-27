Selena Gomez Embarks On a Major New Project

Fifth Season and Selena Gomez’s mental-health focused media company, Wondermind, have acquired the rights to Julianna Baggott’s high-concept short story Baggage Claim.

Yvonne Hanna Yi (Mr. & Mrs. Smith) has been tapped to write the script, marking Wondermind’s debut in scripted content production.

According to Deadline, the project will be led creatively by Wondermind co-founders Mandy Teefay and Selena Gomez, along with Jonathon Glucksman.

Meanwhile Selena Gomez, who garnered acclaim for her performance in Emilia Perez, is involved as a producer as there is no confirmation of her acting in the film.

Moreover, Baggage Claim follows Bethany, a bored thirtysomething working in a unique baggage claim office where memories, stored as scents in vials, can be reclaimed after a costly piece of mind procedure.

Additionally, Bethany, addicted to sniffing these bottled memories, finds herself upended when she falls in love with someone’s memories.

As per the publication, Wondermind’s CEO Mandy Teefay expressed excitement about the project by saying, “When this came across our desks, we knew it was something special.”

Furthermore, Julianna Baggott, a bestselling author of over 20 books, has several high-profile projects in development, including Backwards for Netflix and The Hider for Universal