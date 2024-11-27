Meghan Markle, Prince Harry In For First-Hand Insult Due to ‘Damaging’ Content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly on their way to embarrass themselves as the couple gets featured in a new documentary.

The film titled ‘Harry-The Lost Prince,’ is made by award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald and dives deep into his life in America.

“Harry – The Lost Prince will look into one of the most heartbreaking periods of the Royal Familysince the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936,” Ulrike said.

“The most damaging allegations can only come from within. Revelations that shock the Royal Family only come out of Prince Harry’s or Meghan Markle’s mouths. I begin to understand the late Queen’s verdict that you can’t be ‘half in and half out.'”

Speaking further with Express, Ukraine added: “She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member.”

“At the moment it is hard to see any big achievement of their Archewell Foundation, which claims to work for the improvement of communities. But there are still voices who see the high potential of the couple not only for the British monarchy but also for a liberal society,” noted the director.