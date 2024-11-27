Lindsay Lohan Mesmerizes Fans With Great Transformation

Lindsay Lohan has made an unrecognizable comeback, enthralling fans with the new look.

Lindsay marked a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where she looked absolutely unidentifiable.

The 38-year-old was also snapped at the screening of Netflix’s Our Little Secret at the Paris Theatre on November 18, in New York City.

Fans flooded the social media handles with reacting on her ageless appearance.

One plastic surgeon, on TikTok went on sharing the estimated cost of the star’s assumed surgery, revealing she had spent almost $300,000 (£238,314) to acquire the mesmerizing look.

The users also predicted that the Mean Girls star might have added a TikTok filter, on her recent pictures.

One X user penned down: “I urgently need the number of her cosmetologist and surgeon.”

While another added: “Plastic surgery is amazing. Lip lift, Botox, filler, and possibly upper bleph to say the least. She looks great!”

The YouTube clip of the interview also heaped reactions under the comment section, as another comment read, “Lindsay looks amazing. Like two different people from the person she was.”

Another viewer went on spilling the curiosity, adding: “OK someone tell me what Lindsay did? She looks great but it looks like she did something with her nose and eyes! Asking because WOW, everything looks so youthful.”

For the unknown, Lindsay Lohan is all set to share the screen with Jamie Lee Curtis for the most awaited sequel to Freaky Friday.