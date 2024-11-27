Leonardo DiCaprio, Vittoria Ceretti engagement rumours false

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti’s new alleged relationship update sent fans in a frenzy on social media, however the record has been set straight.

The 50-year-old star sparked engagement rumours with the Italian model on Tuesday, November 26th after celebrity gossip account Deux Moi, on Instagram shared a speculative update in a QnA session.

However, an inside source confirmed to Page Six, “This is nothing more than an Internet rumour.”

Shutting down the speculation, the source added that such rumours “come up every month” about the Titanic actor.

This comes after DiCaprio and Ceretti were rumoured to have gotten engaged, earlier this year, when the model was seen wearing a new ring on her left hand.

It was then cleared out that although the couple is very serious, they have not yet taken that step in their relationship.

The pair were first spotted together in summer last year, when they made an appearance at a club in Ibiza together.

It was then reported in the following months that the duo was getting serious.

“They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level,” a source told Page Six at the time.