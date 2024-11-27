China opposes G7’s interference in sovereignty and internal affairs

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry expressed strong opposition to recent remarks made by the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers.

Mao Ning, spokesperson for the Ministry, on Wednesday criticized the G7’s interference in China’s internal affairs and its damaging rhetoric regarding China’s sovereignty.

The G7’s joint statement called for a constructive and stable relationship with China and cooperation on global challenges. However, it also demanded that China cease supporting Russia’s defense industry, criticized China’s so-called overcapacity, and issued statements on issues including the South China Sea, Taiwan region, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Mao responded by emphasizing that China has consistently held a firm and objective position on these issues and reiterated the importance of mutual respect and equality in international relations.

“If the G7 seeks a constructive and stable relationship with China, it should take concrete actions to practice what it preaches and avoid attacks on China,” said Mao.

As for the Ukraine crisis, Mao reiterated that China has always maintained an objective and fair stance, advocating for peace talks. She stressed that China has never provided weapons to any parties involved in the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use items, including civilian drones. She also stated that no third party should interfere with China’s normal trade with Russia.

Addressing the G7’s claims of China’s “overcapacity,” Mao called the assertions false, urging the G7 to adopt a fair approach to competition.

She said China’s stance on issues related to the South China Sea, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang, and Hong Kong remains consistent.

Mao expressed strong opposition to the G7’s damage to China’s sovereignty and interference in China’s internal affairs.

“We urge G7 countries to adhere to the principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms of international relations and to manage their own affairs,” she said.

Mao concluded by calling for the G7 to abandon narrow geopolitical games and focus on contributing to international unity and cooperation. “China, as a responsible major country, is committed to fairness, inclusivity, and benefiting the world through its development,” she said.