PTI convoys enter Federal Capital as dialogue hits snags

— No talks with PTI underway at any level; claims Mohsin Naqvi

— Police constable dies, 119 injured in clashes

ISLAMABAD: Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers entered the federal capital from at least three sides removing all barricades, obstacles and hurdles coming in their way.

The PTI rally led by Bushra Bibi, Ali Amin Gandapur and Shehryar Khan Afridi entered following another convoy led by party workers including Umar Amin Gandapur, Saddam Tareen and others entered Islamabad.

Another rally led by Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan had joined the main rally at Hazara Interchange and the trio removed all barricades to enter the federal capital in the evening.

PTI workers from G-10, G-9 and G-8 sectors welcomed the party rally at Chungi No 26 where they removed all the barricades, paving the way to march towards D Chowk. However, the rally was yet to arrive at the heart of the federal capital till the filing of this report as party leaders had directed them to stay at Chungi No 26 as dialogue was underway with the federal government.

No talks with PTI underway at any level: Naqvi

Amid rumours of several rounds of talks between the PTI and the federal government, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi insisted he was unaware of any dialogue with the PTI leaders, saying that some meetings had taken place between PTI’s Gohar Khan and Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, sources insisted that there had been talks with PTI delegation led by party Chairman Gohar Khan and Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah. He also warned anyone who entered D Chowk would be arrested.

Talks fail to make headway: Sources

However, the sources said that the first round of talks have failed as Imran Khan is adamant on his demands. PTI delegation led by Gohar Khan held another meeting with Imran Khan at Tuesday midnight and sought fresh directions on the talks. However, Imran Khan ordered the protest to go on and not to hold any further dialogue with the federal government.

The sources said that the government offered PTI a place for sit in at G-9 Peshawar Mor and permission for a jalsa in heart of the city after two days. However, PTI wanted to carry on sit-in for seven days, the sources said and added that Imran Khan in a midnight meeting directed the party to end talks with the government and move towards D Chowk for final sit-in.

PTI rallies enter federal capital

Earlier, PTI convoys led by Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Opposition Leader Omar Ayub and Shehryar Khan Afridi entered Islamabad on the call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan.

The convoys, originating from the Hazara Interchange, are heading towards D-Chowk in Islamabad. As the convoys advanced, they encountered heavy resistance from the police at the Ghazi Brotha Bridge, where intense shelling was reported.

Despite the police crackdown, Omar Ayub’s convoy managed to push back Punjab Police forces at the Hazara Interchange. Ali Amin Gandapur, who is leading the Peshawar Division convoy, played a crucial role in helping the convoy break through the police barricades.

After overcoming the police blockade, the convoys continued their journey, with vehicles stretching over two kilometers as they moved forward. On the Hazara Motorway, PTI supporters successfully forced police to retreat, with reports of violent clashes and heavy stone-pelting.

Several police personnel were injured in the scuffles, and two officers were severely wounded and transferred to hospitals.

Among the injured officers were DSPs Chaudhry Zulfiqar and Shahid Gilani, as well as ASI Tabassum. DSP Zulfiqar suffered significant injuries to his back and legs during the confrontation.

Police constable dies in clashes with PTI supporters

A police constable has died from severe injuries, and over 70 officers were injured during violent clashes with PTI protesters in Islamabad.

Constable Mubashir, 46, succumbed to head injuries after PTI protesters allegedly attacked police personnel near Hakla. The injured officer was rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Hassan Abdal, where he was later pronounced dead. Mubashir is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

Barrister Gohar Khan and Saif held a 90-minute meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan’s call for a protest remains final and that rumors about it being cancelled were untrue.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Barrister Gohar emphasised that the PTI founder’s stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party’s future course of action.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the protest, Barrister Gohar assured reporters that updates would be provided in due course. He further confirmed that discussions were still ongoing but did not offer further details at this time.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan’s spouse Bushra Bibi, in a brief address to PTI rally participants, reiterated her call for the party founder’s release as PTI convoys from various parts of the country neared Islamabad on Monday after being unable to reach the day prior.

“My brothers, as long as Imran is not with us, we will not end this march,” she said while addressing supporters at a stop near the Hazara Interchange.

“I will stay there till my last breath, and all of you have to support me. This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader,” she said while addressing the party workers.

Bushra Bibi is a part of the convoy being led by Khybe Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

In a subsequent video message, she said the people were reaching Islamabad and called on those who had not come out to reach the capital.

The PTI also said that the people were “about to enter Islamabad” and said the morale of its protesters was high. “Those who considered Islamabad as their fiefdom and closed it for Pakistani citizens, they should now take notice!” it warned.

Earlier in the morning, an update shared by the party prior to the resumption of the march said that Gandapur was ready to lead his convoy.

The PTI protest entered its second day on Monday, with convoys from various regions of Pakistan continuing their journey towards the federal capital, Islamabad.

The protest, organized by the opposition party, has sparked widespread demonstrations, with significant mobilization from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Convoys led by prominent PTI figures, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, have crossed provincial boundaries in their bid to reach Islamabad.

As Gandapur’s convoy from Swabi entered the boundaries of Punjab, tensions escalated when police fired shells at the convoy near Attock Bridge, Chhich Interchange, and Ghazi Barutha Canal.

In response, PTI altered its strategy, directing convoys from Hazara Division to turn back from Taxila and regroup at the Burhan Rest Area of the Motorway.

Further clashes occurred when Omar Ayubís convoy, which had reached Taxila, encountered police resistance at a checkpoint.

However, PTI workers reportedly advanced, causing police forces to retreat. Despite this, the convoy was able to cross the police barrier at Gango Bahtar and successfully entered Punjab. A separate convoy, led by Taimur Masood from Taxila, joined Ayub’s group along the way.

Amid the protests, the Punjab Police made several arrests, including PTI Chief Whip Aamir Dogar and leader Zain Qureshi at the Qadir Pur Ran Toll Plaza in Multan.

Rawalpindi Police also apprehended candidate NA-52 Colonel Ajmal Sabir Raja and MPA PP-11. In total, 75 PTI workers were arrested in Faisalabad, and 20 vehicles comprising 16 cars and 4 coasters were seized.

Police also dispersed protesters who had gathered near Faizabad Interchange, forcing them to retreat towards Sohan. Federal police deployed shells near the Faizabad Bridge in an attempt to control the crowd.

In anticipation of further unrest, all educational institutions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Murree district have been closed today. The decision was made to ensure the safety and security of students and staff in light of the ongoing protests.

As the situation continues to unfold, PTI’s nationwide protest appears to intensify, with party leaders urging their supporters to press on despite government efforts to contain the movement.