Prince William’s Dream Shatters as King Charles Makes Big Decision

Prince William, who’s said to be preparing for his destined role, will have to wait for his reign as King Charles has no intention to leave the throne anytime soon.

The Prince of Wales, who went through the hardest year in his life due to his dad King Charles and wife Princess Kate’s health woes, has always put on a brave face while performing his key royal duties.

Undoubtedly, the future King has done an admirable job of keeping calm and carrying on, and Charles is especially grateful.

King Charles and William are closer than ever, but their relationship has also become significantly more complicated as tension over the Prince’s approaching succession builds, according to reports.

“The dynamics have shifted,” sources shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

They also revealed the monarch’s plans to remain on the throne, saying: “Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades.”

It seems as Prince William’s dream to become the King sooner won’t come true as Charles wants serve his people till the last breath.

“Even though he’s battling cancer, he’s not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader,” they added.

The sources also claimed William “is preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens.”

However, they admitted Charles’ succession is a delicate one, adding: “It’s a sensitive topic, and there’s occasional tension.”

Noting that conversations about the inevitable changing of the guard are approached with “discretion and purpose.”

According to the insiders , William is likely being briefed on things like constitutional matters, government relations and state affairs, as well as transitioning titles and responsibilities.

They claimed: “The royal household is refining protocols and communications strategies for a smooth transition.”

“The Palace sprung into action. William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign,” they added.

“He does not feel comfortable speaking [about it] at length, so nothing more than is needed is brought up to him,”

On the other hand, Charles has no regrets about going public with his condition as he believes in creating awareness among people with his decision to share things with them.