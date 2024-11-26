Dwayne Johnson Talks About Maui Transformation in Live-Action ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson has recently made honest confession about his beefed-up look in upcoming live-action movie, Moana.

In a new interview with Extra, Dwayne, who plays the role of demigod Maui in live-action version of Disney movie, revealed, “That’s a suit that took a long time to put on.”

The Red One actor, who was seen in larger-than-usual body in custom-made costume on Moana’s set, said, “So, I’m so happy you said, ‘You bulked up,’ because when you say, ‘You bulked up,’ that means you couldn’t tell.”

While talking about photos leaked from the set, Dwayne told the outlet, “That is a couple of hours every day of transforming, putting that on. We shot outside and when those pictures surfaced, I was like, ‘we got caught, ’cause we were putting up, like, walls so there was no paparazzi.”

However, the Black Adam actor mentioned, “They got into boats and started shooting pictures. So, but I’m happy you liked it. I can’t wait.”

“The live-action movie comes out in 2026,” he remarked.

Reflecting on his transformation into Maui, Dwayne pointed out, “My daughters, all three of my daughters were there. That was the first time we’d all been together in a public place before.”

“That was beautiful. My mom was there. It’s our culture. I grew up here, got in trouble here 15 miles up the road,” he continued.

Dwayne added, “My grandfather’s buried here. My grandfather inspired the character of Maui. It all came together.”