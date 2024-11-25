‘Upbeat’ Gandapur-led PTI convoy braves shelling, barricades to enter Punjab

KP CM, Omar Ayub and Bushra Bibi reiterate resolve to reach D-Chowk come what may

Islamabad and Rawalpindi remain paralyzed with suspension of cellphone and internet services

Federal govt warns against any unlawful protests, stating that no one will be allowed to hold demonstration against court orders

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The main convoy of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and opposition leader Omar Ayub, managed to enter Punjab after intense tear gas shelling by law enforcement and removing barricades, vowing to make it to D-Chowk in Islamabad at all costs.

The convoy departed from Swabi and moved steadily into Punjab territory but was met with police resistance near the Attock Bridge, Chhuch Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Interchange, where officers used heavy tear gas to disperse PTI supporters.

In a brief address to the crowd before departing Swabi, the Chief Minister urged party members to move forward, declaring, “We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released.” Later, at a brief halt at Ghazi, he rallied supporters, telling them to “prepare, as we will need to confront further resistance ahead.”

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, voiced frustration with delays in the PTI convoy, calling on supporters to push forward.

As the convoy led by the Chief Minister halted briefly at Ghazi Bridge near Attock, Bushra Bibi addressed supporters from her vehicle, urging them to avoid unnecessary pauses.

“Time is being wasted,” she said, using a microphone from her car. “Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly.”

The convoy, temporarily paused as Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur advised supporters to rest before anticipated confrontations, saw mixed reactions from members.

Bushra Bibi’s message was clear, however: “We are here to bring Khan back. Let’s move without delay,” she directed, encouraging supporters to remain focused on the objective of securing Imran Khan’s release.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to march towards Islamabad and hold a protest at D-Chowk today, following a call by party founder Imran Khan.

The party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has called on the public to join the march to “break the shackles of slavery.” Imran Khan, in a statement, urged the masses to unite for the protest, calling it a movement for freedom and justice.

In related developments, PTI’s chief whip Aamir Dogar and party leader Zain Qureshi have been arrested by Punjab Police.

According to media reports, both leaders were detained at the Qadirpurran Toll Plaza in Multan. The arrests come amid heightened security and political tensions as PTI proceeds with its protest plans.

Meanwhile, the government has taken several steps to block the protest, including deploying heavy security forces, sealing key roads, and setting up barriers around the capital. The Interior Ministry has emphasized that, in accordance with court orders, no protests or sit-ins will be allowed in Islamabad, and any attempts to disrupt public order will be met with legal action.

PTI leadership has announced plans to gather at specific locations before marching to Islamabad, where they intend to hold a sit-in at D-Chowk. Despite government efforts to block access to the city, the party has vowed to continue their protest and push for the release of Imran Khan and other demands.

Gandapur, in a statement, affirmed that PTI will remain at D-Chowk until their demands are met, regardless of roadblocks or containers obstructing their path.

“We will bring our own private machinery to remove obstacles and reach Islamabad,” Gandapur declared.

In preparation for the protest, Islamabad’s federal government has fortified security measures, sealing off several key roads and blocking routes leading to the Red Zone, where critical government buildings are located.

Containers have been placed across the city, including along the Srinagar Highway, GT Road, and the Expressway, limiting access to strategic areas like D-Chowk, Islamabad Airport, and the A-11 point at New Margalla Road.

Rangers, along with police and Frontier Constabulary (FC), have been deployed to monitor the area. The federal government has also warned against any unlawful protests, stating that no one will be permitted to hold a demonstration in violation of judicial orders, with legal action promised against any violators.

Last-ditch effort fails to change PTI’s mind on march

The latest clash between the PML-N-led government and PTI comes after the latter threw down the gauntlet, announcing plans for a rally that could escalate into a sit-in unless its demands are met, including the release of PTI founder Imran Khan, the reversal of the 26th constitutional amendment and the return “stolen mandate”.

Despite a telephonic contact between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan on Saturday morning in connection with permission for PTI’s protest, the IHC order and the arrival of the foreign delegation, both sides remained adamant on their stance and didn’t show any sign that they were ready to step back.

The interior minister noted that the government is bound by IHC guidelines, which restrict public gatherings that could pose risks during international visits. Naqvi provided Gohar with a detailed schedule of the Belarusian delegation’s visit and explained that, in light of the security measures, no rallies or gatherings would be authorised.

Gohar responded by saying he would consult with party leaders before finalising a response, which didn’t come till midnight.

Unprecedented security measures leave Islamabad virtually a fortress

The government turned Islamabad and Rawalpindi into virtual fortresses on Saturday as not only the major arteries of the twin cities were choked with freight containers but the thoroughfares linking Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore were blocked in the name of repair and maintenance.

The blockade brought the public transit to almost a grinding halt.

The authorities, who have vowed to spare no effort in quelling any unrest, fortified sensitive zones into a no-go area, particularly the Red Zone, home to key government offices.

Islamabad resembled a high-security fortress as police, Rangers and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel – who have been granted special powers to tackle security situation – took up positions to counter PTI supporters’ attempts to breach the area.

Similarly, Red Zone, especially D-Chowk – the traditional flashpoint for protests – was fortified with heavy containers and barbed wire to keep the potential political storm outside Islamabad’s secure perimeters.

Officials confirmed that additional contingents of Punjab police and Rangers were deployed to other sensitive locations across the federal capital.

Strategic routes, including the Srinagar Highway, Expressway and GT Road, were barricaded at multiple junctures, effectively cutting Islamabad off from surrounding regions as well.

The public movement was severely restricted as major entry and exit points to Islamabad, including Zero Point, Khanna Pul, and Golra Mor were sealed with shipping containers.

Routes from Rawalpindi, including Faizabad Interchange and T-Chowk, were similarly blocked, leaving citizens stranded.

In Rawalpindi, Metro Bus services were halted, with services only partially operational from Saddar Station to Faizabad. The closure of over 200 bus terminals added to the public’s misery.

Similarly, travel between Islamabad and Lahore came to a standstill, with Motorways M1 and M2 blocked at various points, allowing only exit traffic.

The New Margalla Road and Iran Avenue were similarly sealed.

The clampdown left residents scrambling for alternatives, with traffic diverted to secondary routes that quickly became gridlocked. Citizens, unable to reach workplaces or schools, voiced frustration over the paralysis caused by the sweeping measures.

Police arrest several JI activists from Islamabad

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson Aamir Baloch on Sunday said several workers of the JI had been rounded up in the spree of arrests in different areas.

“There are reports of arrest of multiple individuals belonging to JI in Islamabad as well, while some of our activists have gone missing in various areas,” Baloch said.

JI worker Sohaib Arshad was arrested from Jhangi Syedan Bazaar. Common citizens were also being arrested as police nabbed whoever went to the market, he said, demanding release of common citizens including JI supporters.

Vegetable, fruit prices shoot up due to roads closure

The PML-N central govt along with Punjab government have closed main highways to control PTI protest, causing significant disruption in the supply chain of vegetables and fruits to local markets.

The road blockages have severely impacted the transportation of fresh produce, leading to a spike in prices. Citizens report that the cost of vegetables and fruits has surged, making essential items less affordable for many.

Market vendors attribute the increase in prices to supply shortages caused by the restricted movement of goods.

The disruption is expected to persist as long as the protests and road closures continue, adding to the concerns of residents already grappling with inflation.

Efforts to restore the supply chain remain uncertain as the protests show no signs of abating.

Train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar suspended

In response to the PTI protests, Pakistan Railways has suspended all train services between Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

Train services have been halted on the routes between Peshawar and Rawalpindi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, as well as Multan and Faisalabad to Rawalpindi.

Railway officials confirmed that all 25 train tickets for Sunday, November 24, have been canceled. Passengers who had booked tickets for the day will be refunded immediately.

To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed at railway stations, and entry to stations has been completely shut down. Passengers will receive ticket refunds at temporary counters set up at the stations.

Hospitals on high alert

Meanwhile, hospitals were placed on high alert. Polyclinic Hospital emergency services were directed to prepare for any eventuality, with additional staff deployed and ambulance services placed on standby.

Terror alert issued

Meanwhile, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) issued a warning of a possible terrorist attack targeting PTI’s protest, citing the recent infiltration of militants from the Pak-Afghan border.

This prompted a further tightening of security, with Islamabad police conducting a flag march through key areas to demonstrate preparedness.

Internet service suspension

The Ministry of Interior also confirmed that mobile data and internet services could be suspended in areas with heightened security risks, while regular services will continue throughout the rest of the country.

The shutdown, limited to high-risk zones, aims to ensure smooth security operations as authorities brace for potential disturbances linked to the protest.