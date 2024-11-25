It feels ironic that a nation which has historically instilled fear across the globe now finds itself fearing another. But this is not a moment for conflict between the United States and China; instead, it is a pivotal time for cooperation to create a better world for all.

Say no to conflict; say yes to cooperation.

Both nations must collaborate to address the complex global challenges we face. History suggests the U.S. has little reason to fear China. After all, China is not the nation that dropped two atomic bombs on Japan or launched an average of 46 bombs per day between 2001 and 2021, culminating in an estimated 326,000 bombings across nations like Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and Yemen. These figures don’t even account for drone strikes, missile launches, or artillery attacks.

While the U.S. has waged wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Vietnam, China has not initiated a single war since its modern founding. So why does the U.S. fear China? This fear could be seen as projection—a psychological concept where a state fears others will commit the same atrocities it has perpetrated in similar circumstances.

The world today faces unprecedented challenges—climate change, the rise of artificial intelligence, and nuclear proliferation—that demand collective action. These are not problems that nations driven by power struggles in the past could have envisioned. But we see them now, looming large, and they demand cooperation rather than conflict.

Institutions like the United Nations were established to foster global collaboration, yet their influence has waned, as seen in their limited role in resolving ongoing crises like Gaza. Countries have historically fought for dominance, but unchecked power often corrupts when not used for the greater good.

The U.S.’s fear of China can be understood as a manifestation of power insecurity, a common sentiment among nations during transitions of global power. This fear, however, rests on the false assumption that power is a zero-sum game. It is not. The U.S. and China can—and should—work together rather than compete for dominance. History offers a lesson: after World War II, Britain cooperated with the U.S. rather than clashing over power dynamics.

In recent years, Washington has been unsettled by China’s rise, resorting to measures like sanctions and alliances to counterbalance Beijing’s influence. These actions, however, only exacerbate tensions. The U.S. should recognize that modern military technology means the destruction it once inflicted on nations like Japan, Vietnam, and Iraq could now be reciprocated. Missiles can reach U.S. soil as easily as its own reached others.

The U.S. faces a choice: pursue cooperation for the greater good or escalate towards a potentially catastrophic conflict. Given its leadership and intelligence, one hopes it will choose wisely.

Critics often accuse China of using economic projects to trap nations in debt. However, China argues these initiatives foster mutual prosperity, albeit with advantages favoring a stable, economically robust, and institutionally sound country like itself.

Take the 2008 financial crisis, widely regarded as one of the most severe economic downturns in modern history. China played a critical role in stabilizing the U.S. economy by continuing to invest in U.S. government debt. This gesture not only averted a total collapse of the financial system but also conveyed China’s confidence in America’s long-term stability, helping maintain the U.S.’s global image.

China could have exploited the crisis to challenge U.S. dominance. Instead, it chose cooperation. In contrast, the U.S. has often prioritized self-interest over collective welfare. Yet history reminds us that nations driven by truth and mutual benefit endure longer in the hearts of people than those solely focused on their own gains.

Former President Donald Trump, during his victory speech, stated:

“I’m not going to start wars; I’m going to stop wars.”

One hopes that such a principle guides all leaders, including Trump, in avoiding unnecessary conflicts with China for the sake of global peace.

Power should not be measured by how many wars a nation wages but by how many problems it solves for humanity. Instead of instilling fear, it is far more honorable to earn respect through meaningful contributions. Military might, as history shows, cannot achieve lasting victories. The U.S.’s experiences in Afghanistan and Vietnam are stark reminders of this truth.

With countless crises already unfolding, the focus should be on solving existing problems rather than igniting new ones. The narrative of “us vs. them” serves no one. The U.S. should embrace mutual cooperation with China to address humanity’s shared challenges.

No “us vs. them”—just cooperation.