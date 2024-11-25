Imran Khan, PTI workers face terrorism charges in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, along with over 40 party workers, has been booked in a case under terrorism and vandalism charges following a protest in Faisalabad on November 24.

The case was registered at Ghulam Mehmoodabad Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Ashfaq. The FIR includes 13 charges, ranging from terrorism and vandalism to damaging public property. It also accuses protesters of resisting police and raising anti-government slogans during the demonstration.

According to the complaint, protesters allegedly attacked police officers with sticks, resulting in violent clashes. So far, 35 individuals have been arrested, while others managed to evade capture.

The November 24 protests were held on the call of PTI founder Imran Khan, with demonstrations reported in multiple parts of the country. Violent incidents occurred as party workers attempted to remove containers placed by law enforcement to block roads.

In a separate development, the indictment of Imran Khan and 120 other accused individuals in the GHQ attack case has been deferred to November 28.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi postponed the proceedings due to the absence of the accused, citing road blockages as the reason for their non-appearance. The session, presided over by ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah, will now continue on November 28.

In response to the protests, the government has implemented strict measures to control unrest. Major motorways, the GT Road leading to Islamabad, and key entry and exit points of the capital have been closed. The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus service has also been suspended, while internet and mobile services remain disrupted in affected areas.