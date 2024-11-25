‘A revolution brewing’: PTI slams ruling elite’s hateful propaganda

— Corrupt elites won’t find escape route, says PTI spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson vehemently denounced the Sharif and Zardari families’ courtiers for spewing venom against PTI’s peaceful protesters and Bushra Bibi, saying that this vicious campaign clearly indicated the growing desperation and frustration among the ruling stooges and their henchmen.

The spokesperson stated that PTI founder Imran Khan has become a nightmare for the looters and plunderers that is why they joined hands against him to save their skins and resorted to threatening, intimidating and labelling the unarmed peaceful protestors as terrorists in a desperate bid to deter them.

However, he made it clear that the era of exploitation was finally coming to an end for the puppet regimes and self-serving elites who have been draining the country’s resources for decades, amassing vast fortunes abroad at the expense of the Pakistani people.

PTI spokesperson vowed that a revolution was brewing, with the nation now awakened and united in their quest for change, adding that this time, the corrupt elites who had plundered the country’s resources would find no escape, no safe havens to hide their ill-gotten gains. He stated that the people would no longer be silenced, and those responsible for the country’s downfall would be held accountable.

Responding to Malik Ahmed Khan’s outbursts, PTI spokesperson pointedly reminded him that his own political career was a direct result of his loyalty to General Qamar Javed Bajwa. He also accused Khan of being tasked with specifically targeting PTI and its peaceful marchers.

PTI spokesperson lambasted Malik Ahmed Khan for his audacity in preaching modesty and fair play, despite being elected as the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly from an incomplete legislature, which was a clear indication that Malik had no regard for the constitution, law, democracy, or fair play.

Furthermore, the PTI spokesperson stressed that Malik’s fugitive leader and his entire family have consistently failed to provide documentation for their ill-gotten properties and wealth secretly stashed abroad, exposing their corrupt practices and lack of transparency.

PTI Spokesperson emphasized that the people of Pakistan were the rightful owners of the country and would not back down until their legitimate demands were met.

He also warned that the hateful propaganda spread by the ruling elite would soon face its consequences. Lashing out at Uzma Bukhari, PTI Spokesperson contended that Bukhari’s statement was a clear indication of the ruling elite’s growing unease, and that their attempts to discredit the movement have only strengthened the people’s resolve.

The PTI spokesperson ridiculed Uzma Bukhari, a close associate of Maryam Nawaz, for being excessively anxious about losing her job despite her relentless efforts, dismissing her claims as a blatant fabrication, designed to conceal the fear of a defeated government.

He lambasted the Form 47-government for using Uzma Bukhari to spew threats and insults against the nation, shamelessly labeling them as terrorists. This, he asserted, was a despicable new low, exemplifying the government’s desperation to cling to power.

The spokesperson strongly criticized the government’s pawns, born out of the NRO, for their failed attempts to deceive the nation with cheap propaganda against Imran Khan’s wife. He noted that the courtiers’ vile rhetoric showed their escalating fear, triggered by the swelling public tide heading towards D-Chowk.

He emphasized that the era of fascism, coercion, and intimidation has finally come to an end, and the Pakistani nation would triumph over all hurdles to reclaim its stolen mandate.

PTI Spokesperson highlighted that despite the government’s relentless efforts to concoct a false narrative using fabricated evidence since the attack on Zaman Park in March 2023, they have miserably failed to produce any credible evidence in court regarding the May 9 events so far.

Flaying Sharjeel Memon for his outburst, PTI Spokesperson said that the people’s awakening signals the impending political downfall of those who stole the mandate. He stated that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have consistently trusted Imran Khan, electing his party to power for a third consecutive term and rejecting self-serving, greedy puppets.

PTI spokesperson proudly declared that the entire KP province was united behind their fearless leader, proudly waving the flag of true freedom to safeguard Pakistan’s future.

He also took aim at Sharjeel Memon, pointing out that his imprisonment was not a result of his political beliefs or activism, but rather due to his accumulation of ill-gotten wealth.

The spokesperson expressed optimism that ultimately, the people, their beloved captain and the entire nation would be triumphant in this historic movement for achieving true independence, restoring supremacy of constitution and upholding rule of law in the country.