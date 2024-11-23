NATIONAL

PM constitutes 11-member committee to help resolve issues between PMLN, PPP

By Staff Report
LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. INP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday constituted an 11-member committee to ensure cooperation in political and other matters, and to resolve the issues between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

The members of the committee include Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ahmad Khan Cheema.

Other members include Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Engineer Amir Muqam, Prime Minister’s Advisor Rana Sanaullah, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan, Senior Minister of Punjab Marriyum Aurangzeb, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Jaffer Khan Mandokhel, and Bashir Ahmed Memon.

According to a press release issued by the PM Office, the prime minister has tasked the committee with the responsibility of political cooperation and resolving issues after detailed consultations with the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The committee will engage in discussions with the members designated by the Pakistan Peoples Party to determine the future course of action.

Previous article
Seven terrorists killed in KP, Balochistan operations: ISPR
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Brain Health of Women

Women's brain health is a fascinating and critical area, as it intersects with unique physiological, hormonal, and social factors/ These which include: a. Hormonal Impact: Estrogen’s...

Electric Vehicle Policy

Prince Harry, Meghan’s UK plan laid bare

Sabrina Carpenter pens sweet note as she completes delightful milestone

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.