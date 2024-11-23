NATIONAL

Patient dies in ambulance due to containers blocking Jhelum Bridge

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

SARAI ALAMGIR: In an unfortunate incident, a patient died in an ambulance after being denied entry at the Jhelum Bridge.

As per details, the patient was being transported to the DHQ Hospital in Jhelum for emergency treatment.

According to footage surfaced online, the ambulance was stopped at the Jhelum Bridge, and despite repeated requests, the authorities refused to allow it to pass.

Later, the patient’s family members were forced to carry the body on foot after the ambulance was denied entry repeatedly.

The incident came at the time when the Lahore-Islamabad GT Road has been closed in multiple areas ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on November 24.

The GT road is completely blocked in both directions from Muridke to Jhelum, as well as at the Chenab River Bridge in Gujrat, where containers have been placed on both sides.

It is to be noted that incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan has given a call for countrywide protests on November 24.

President Xi's APEC, G20 attendance mark a journey of friendship, cooperation: FM
