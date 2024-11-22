SC rejects petition seeking direct vote for minorities in general elections

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition seeking direct vote for minorities in general elections saying that all citizens were equal according to the Constitution and there was no precedent in world democracies of separate voting on the basis of religion.

Former Minister for Minorities and Convener of World Minorities Alliance J Salik, in his petition, had pleaded the apex Court that minorities in Pakistan should be given an opportunity to elect their representatives to the parliament through a direct vote in general elections.

The counsel for the petitioner argued before the Court that there were 60 seats in the National Assembly for women while 10 for minorities but all the 70 seats are filled by the parliamentary parties through proportionate representation depriving minorities to elect their representatives through a direct vote.

The Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court, however rejected the petition. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, during the proceedings, remarked that fundamental rights are for all the citizens equally and separate voting for minorities may pave way to discrimination. Only the parliament has the authority to legislate if any such change is required.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail objected to the term ‘minority’ and said that it should be replaced with non-Muslim as none is minority and all citizens are equal before the law and under the Constitution.