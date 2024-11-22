Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans celebrate exciting news

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are sitting in the headlines for their professional separation and solo trips, are set to give a big surprise to their fans.

Netflix has released important details about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new series, which will land on the streaming platform next month (December 10).

Meghan and Harry have executively produced the five-episode docuseries titled “POLO”, a sport close to Prince Harry’s heart.

The Sussexes, who relocated to the US after quitting royal jobs in 2020, signed a multi-million dollar lucrative deal in the same year.

“Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport’s highest level,” said the video streaming service.

The network excited fans by sharing interesting update on the couple’s new project: “From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who’s made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time — they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title”.

Harry and Meghan’s fans, who seems to be restless about the couple’s new adventures, are all excited to watch the series, with some celebrating the news on social media and asking other to get ready for ‘one more hit’ from the Sussexes.

It is to mention here that the Sussexes’ debut series “Harry & Meghan” was a huge hit on the streaming platform and broke several Netflix records amid their ongoing feud with the royal family.