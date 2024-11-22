Nicole Kidman lands under speculations for cosmetic surgery

Nicole Kidman’s seemingly different appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2016 has sparked cosmetic surgery speculations.

The 57-year-old actress was seen looking at her old modelling pictures with the host in the resurfaced video.

Kidman claimed that her changed appearance in a more mature age was because of her changed hairstyle.

“I have to say to anyone that has curly hair when you are young, keep it, don’t straighten it. After a while you don’t get your curls back,” said the Australian star in the clip.

The Babygirl actress is now set to appear on the long-running show once again on Friday, November 22nd, and fans have been comparing her 2016 appearance to how she looks now.

Social media users alleged that Kidman has undergone surgical procedures to alter her appearance. One wrote, “God, she is full of it! She was a redhead with freckles and now she isn’t… but she doesn’t use Botox!”

Another chimed in, “With all that Botox, I’m surprised she could move her face.”

“She can’t smile naturally anymore,” a third user claimed.

However, The Perfect Couple actress has previously credited her healthy lifestyle choices for her youthful skin.

In 2007, Kidman clarified to Marie Claire, “To be honest, I am completely natural.”