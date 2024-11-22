Hailey Bieber ‘furious’ over Justin’s ranking on ‘Greatest Pop Stars’ list

Hailey Bieber has recently hit out at Billboard after the publication ranked Justin Bieber as eighth in their list of the Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century.

On November 20, the model dropped a comment on the publication’s Instagram post as she wrote, “Billboard is a joke as per usual!”

However, some netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter and called out the Rhode Skin founder for her strong reaction.

One user wrote, “Exactly. he shouldn’t even be on the list; they are a joke.”

“No, she’s right, he should actually be lower,” said another user.

A third user remarked, “She’s allowed to have an opinion, even if it’s wrong.”

“She needs to shut up. Justin Bieber had a good run in the early 2010s till 2017, then he went downhill,” added a fourth user.

Hailey’s comments came after Justin had been going through tough time amid Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sexual assault allegations.

After Sean’s arrest, a source spilled to OK! magazine, “Justin hardly ever gets out. Everyone thought his lack of socialising was because he was embracing being a dad.”

“But now those close to him are concerned it’s a deeper issue, continued an insider.

The source revealed, “He seems to be more troubled than ever.”

“He seems to be regressing,” remarked an insider.

The source told the outlet, “When he experiences low lows, Justin disappears sometimes. Some in his immediate circle are worried.”

“It’s like he’s fallen off the map since Diddy’s arrest and all the sick details coming out. People are genuinely worried about him,” added an insider.