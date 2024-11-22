China, Brazil elevate ties to forge shared future

BRASILIA: Visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Wednesday announced an elevation of bilateral ties to a “community with a shared future for a more just world and a more sustainable planet.”

The announcement, made during Xi’s state visit to Brazil, was further bolstered by the leaders’ commitment to align the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with Brazil’s development strategies.

The warmth of China-Brazil relations was on full display during a grand welcoming ceremony hosted by Lula on Wednesday.

The ceremony featured a deeply touching moment: a Brazilian singer performed the iconic Chinese song My Motherland in the Chinese language.

It was a reciprocal gesture. When Lula visited China last year, the Chinese side played the Brazilian song Novo Tempo, or A New Time in English, at the welcoming ceremony.

Both songs carry profound significance in their respective nations. My Motherland, an ode to the Chinese people’s enduring resilience and love for their country, resonates deeply with the Chinese people, while Novo Tempo, with its hopeful lyrics about a brighter future, symbolizes Brazil’s aspirations for progress and renewal even in difficult times.

The choice of the two songs underscores a deep understanding between the two countries: they recognize and honor what each holds most dear.

During his meeting with Lula, Xi said he was deeply touched by the great importance Lula attaches to the China-Brazil relations and his deep friendship toward the Chinese people, as reflected by the grand welcoming ceremony of the highest courtesy accorded to Xi.

Brazil and China are good friends that respect and depend on each other, said Lula at the meeting, adding that China is Brazil’s most important strategic partner, and the Chinese people are the most trustworthy friends of the Brazilian people.

Xi’s visit to Brazil, his fifth to the South American nation, comes as the two major developing countries celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations.

During the meeting, Xi emphasized the deep ties forged over the past half-century, noting the two sides found a right way for major developing countries to get along with each other, one that is based on mutual respect, mutual benefit, amity and win-win cooperation.

Brazil holds a unique place in China’s global partnerships. It is the first country to establish a strategic partnership with China. It is also the first nation in Latin America to enter into a comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

For Julio Bandeira, author of the historical book “Brazil en Route to China,” the Brazilian people have a long history of loving Chinese culture and being close to the Chinese people.

“Today, the overseas Chinese in Brazil have also made great contributions to the Brazilian economy and society,” he said.

At the heart of the leaders’ discussions was a commitment to align the BRI with Brazil’s key development strategies. These strategies aim to modernize Brazil’s infrastructure and strengthen regional connectivity, goals that echo the BRI’s mission of enhancing global trade and development through shared infrastructure.

The two sides should deepen cooperation in priority areas such as economy and trade, finance, science and technology, infrastructure and environmental protection, and strengthen cooperation in emerging fields such as energy transition, the digital economy, artificial intelligence and green mining, Xi said when jointly meeting the press with Lula after their talks.

Lula, for his part, highlighted plans to focus on expanding and deepening cooperation in areas such as sustainable development, infrastructure, finance, energy transition, and aerospace.

Concrete projects are already underway. For example, the Belo Monte UHV transmission project, which creates an “electricity expressway” linking north and south of Brazil, has not only provided adequate power to industrial hubs there, but also solved the power shortage problem for over 22 million Brazilians.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s abundant renewable resources, including hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy, align seamlessly with China’s expertise in clean energy technology and manufacturing.

Over the past years, Chinese companies have been actively participating in Brazil’s renewable energy sector, particularly in large-scale solar and wind projects, contributing to job creation and technological upgrades in the country.