ATC declares Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in terrorism case

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a case registered against him under anti-terrorism laws.

In a written order issued by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra, the court stated that the case involving Gandapur has been separated from those involving other accused individuals. Non-bailable arrest warrants were issued for the co-accused in the case: Raja Rashid Hafeez, Wasif Qayyum, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Faisal Javed, and Umar Tanvir.

Lawyers representing the absconding accused—Sardar Masroof, Murtaza Tori, and Zahid Bashir Dar—had filed applications seeking exemption from attendance, but these requests were rejected by the court. Additionally, their bail bonds were cancelled. The court adjourned the hearing until November 28.

The case against PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram, and Wasif Qayyum was registered at the I-9 police station under anti-terrorism provisions.

This decision follows remarks made by the Islamabad District and Sessions Courts in a separate case concerning the seizure of alcohol and weapons, where the court had instructed police to submit a detailed report on Gandapur’s arrest warrant, indicating that the court could not indefinitely wait for the accused to be apprehended.

 

Staff Report
Staff Report

