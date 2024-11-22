Angelina Jolie accused of keeping kids away from Brad Pitt’s parents: report

Angelina Jolie has faced accusations of keeping her six children away from ex-husband, Brad Pitt’s parents during their ongoing legal battle.

An insider recently told Daily Mail magazine that the 49-year-old actress has not allowed her kids to meet their grandparents after filing for divorce from her former partner.

The tipster stated, “Brad Pitt’s parents have not been able to see their beloved grandchildren for around eight years amid the ongoing divorce and legal battle between Brad and Angelina.”

Before their divorce, it was reported that Brad’s parents, William and Jane Pitt, shared a close bond with their grandchildren.

The insider remarked, “Prior to the separation, they were a part of the kids’ lives and they all spent a lot of time together,” the source continued.

“It is just heartbreaking to see that this is no longer the case, they are in their 80s and to think that they would never be able to spend time with the kids again is just unbelievable,” the tipster added.

Reportedly, William and Jane were last seen with their grandchildren publicly at the premiere of Angelina’s movie, Unbroken, in 2014.

These revelations came shortly after Angelina made a rare appearance with her son Knox at the Governors Ball Music Festival.

Angelina and Brad have been engaged in a legal battle over the custody of their six children named Shiloh, 18, Knox and Vivienne, 16, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20 and Zahara, 19.

It is pertinent to note that Angelina and Brad parted ways in 2019 after six years of marriage. Since then the two have been involved in a long messy legal battle